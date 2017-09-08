Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic who hurled shocking abuse at a police officer and damaged his car has been ordered to address his racist attitude.

Craig Roberts, who was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, repeatedly shouted ‘P**i’ at the off-duty officer as he kicked at his vehicle and caused damage to a further three cars parked on the same Newsome street.

He was spared jail after his solicitor described how his “prejudices shone through” when he was drunk and needed help to overcome his demons.

Magistrates ordered the 31-year-old to address his racism as part of his punishment.

Roberts pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage, racially-aggravated criminal damage and using racially-aggravated threatening words or behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told that the victim was at his Newsome Road South home last Friday (Sept 1) evening when he heard a commotion coming from outside.

He looked out and heard Roberts shouting: “Come on you P**i b******s” and then kicking the wing mirror off his car.

Roberts, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, then walked to another car belonging to the Pc’s partner.

He kicked the rear passenger door, again shouting ‘P**i’ before walking off down the street and kicking out at another two vehicles.

The officer followed and confronted Roberts who appeared under the influence of either drink or drugs.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He told him he was an off-duty police officer and Roberts continued to call him a ‘P**i’.

“He told the victim: ‘What are you going to do about it? You’re full of s***, go f*** yourself you f*****g P**i’.”

As Roberts was arrested he continued to kick out and shouted racist slurs towards the police officer.

Roberts admitted using racist language and claimed that he’d previously been jumped on by 17 Asians.

He also pleaded guilty to throwing a paving slab at a window at Huddersfield Bus Station on March 8.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client’s mother was a “raging alcoholic” and so he was born with fetal alcohol syndrome.

He said this disease had caused Roberts problems to his bones and he began drinking heavily aged 19.

Mr Slawinski said: “He became a father at a very young age, lost his daughter due to his problems and he drinks to blot out these memories.

“He drinks eight or nine cans of 9% lager, which is horrific, and that’s been his sad life for some time.

“His prejudices have shone through when he’s under the influence of alcohol.”

Magistrates sentenced Roberts to an 18-month community with alcohol treatment and activities aimed at addressing his racism and anger management.

He order was made as a direct alternative to custody and he also has to pay £150 compensation towards fixing the bus station window.