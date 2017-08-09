The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's the least enjoyable bit of your Aldi shop - the moment at the checkout where the employee scans your shopping at warp speed.

Unless you're a well organised, seasoned Aldi shopper you can forget about packing your shopping into bags at the checkout.

Unlike the checkouts at mid-range supermarkets like Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons there's no bay after the till to collect and pack your shopping.

No - straight past the scanner goes your shopping and into your trolley like the retail equivalent of Niagara Falls.

But it's all a matter of efficiency.

According to the Hull Daily Mail , Aldi staff are 'encouraged' to be as efficient as possible.

The German budget chain says its checkout staff are trained to scan items relative to the speed at which the customer is packing.

Hence, if you're young, fit and quick the items will be coming thick and fast.

But if you're slower - for example, due to age or a disability - they're not supposed to send your eggs and cream cakes flying off till and onto the floor.

It was alleged by a former Aldi employee that checkout staff were expected to scan '1,000 items an hour' or face the sack .

Aldi has disputed this account saying: "This former employee never raised any of these matters during his time with us and his claims are unrepresentative of the views of our 29,000 colleagues. Since leaving Aldi he has also been paid in full.

“We actively welcome feedback from employees and have formal and informal processes in place to allow them to share their views about working at Aldi.

“For example, in our most recent independently-conducted employee survey, 85% of our employees rated Aldi as a great place to work, which is higher than the industry benchmark of 80%.”.

Time is money, as they say, and if Aldi's costs are lower so are their customers.

Besides, you pay substantially less for your weekly shop at Aldi so you can't really complain.