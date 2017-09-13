Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a bottle of prosecco that's sure to make Christmas all the merrier - although we strongly suggest you share this three-litre beast from Aldi.

The German budget supermarket giant will be selling these Jeroboams (that's the proper name for a three-litre bottle of champagne or similar bubbly) of DOCG prosecco for £39.99.

That works out at a reasonable £1.33 per 100ml. Admittedly you could buy three bottles of fizz for a bit less but think how cool a Jeroboam sat on your drinks cabinet will look on December 25.

The wine inside - enough to fill 24 flutes - comes from the Veneto region of Italy.

The vino at 11% ABV is said to have a light nose with ‘fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower’ plus a delicate palate, ‘with a refreshing acidity and soft sherbet taste’.