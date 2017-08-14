Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN was viciously beaten by a thug in a Huddersfield town centre pub.

Joe Burnand, 53, was enjoying a pint with family at the Head of Steam next to Huddersfield Railway Station when he was set upon.

Wife Judith says he was “left in a right mess” by an unknown man who set upon him in the corridor near the toilets.

Mrs Burnand said: “He got up to go to the toilet and apparently some bloke said ‘who are you pushing’ and Joe said ‘I’m not pushing anyone, sir’ and then he was beaten up.

“He can’t recall much, but his face is black and blue.

“We think someone from a group of Ale Trailers from Barnsley may have done it.”

Mr Burnand, an engineer from Crosland Moor, was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but he needs follow-up treatment for his injuries, which include two black eyes, a bruised and swollen face, and cuts to his mouth.

His wife praised the support they received from the Head of Steam, the police and hospital adding: “He can’t remember anything.

“We are both shaken by it, he’s such a gentle giant, very popular and I’ve had so many messages of support for him.”

Police are set to examine CCTV from the pub in a bid to catch the culprit.

The same day a train between Huddersfield and Manchester Victoria had to be cancelled due to disruptive passengers at Huddersfield. There’s no suggestion the two incidents are linked.

British Transport Police have been approached for comment.