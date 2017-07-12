Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of grooming children as young as 13 online.

Kirklees magistrates heard that two of the three “victims” allegedly targeted by Adam Wilby were invented by vigilante groups aiming to stop suspected paedophiles.

The 26-year-old faces six charges involving grooming and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that one of the alleged victims was aged 13 when she was contacted by Wilby via Facebook and sent messages of a sexual nature.

He told the Huddersfield court that the second and third victims were invented by vigilante groups who set up online profiles in a bid to track down suspected paedophiles and pass the information onto police.

A profile of a 13-year-old girl was created by a group called Guardians of the North and another was set up by a group based in Devon, Mr Wills said.

Wilby, of Walkley Terrace in Heckmondwike, entered no pleas to the charges.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on August 9 and was remanded in custody.