A care home is in “special measures” after inspectors reported “continuous and new” breaches of regulations.

Southfield Court at Almondbury was rated “inadequate” following the inspection in July. That followed an inspection last December which rated the home as “requires improvement.”

After that inspection, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) served two warning notices over continuous breaches of the regulations relating to person-centred care and staffing. The home was also asked for an action plan to show how it would tackle a continuous breach of the regulation relating to good governance.

Following July’s inspection, the CQC said there had been some improvements, but added: “We found continuous breaches of the regulations relating to staffing and good governance and new breaches of the regulations relating to safe care and treatment and safeguarding people. The overall rating for this service is ‘Inadequate’ and the service is therefore in ‘special measures’.”

It said the home would be kept under review and would be inspected again in six months. If it still rated inadequate for any key question or overall, action could be taken ”to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.”

The home, which provides nursing and residential care for up to 50 people, was rated “good” for being a caring service with staff promoting people’s privacy and dignity and knowing residents well as individuals.

But it was rated “inadequate” on safety with risks not always assessed and managed appropriately with staff not always adhering to infection control procedures. It was also rated “inadequate” for leadership with the provider failing to make improvements required from the December inspection.

It said the home “requires improvement” for being responsive. Not all care plans were up to date or reflected people’s current needs. People’s access to meaningful activities was limited – a concern raised at the December inspection.

The home was rated “requires improvement” for effectiveness. While staff employed by the home had access to training and regular supervision, agency staff used in 2017 had received no induction to the home.

A spokesperson for the home’s owner, Four Seasons, said: “We take our responsibilities as a care provider very seriously and we are sorry that Southfield Court Care Home had fallen below the standards that we expect to provide. Since the CQC inspection, which took place in July we have been carrying out a comprehensive programme of improvements, working in close liaison with the Care Quality Commission and Kirklees Council.

“The inspection took place at a time of transition when the home was settling in 17 additional residents from a home that was closing and these new people had needed additional support to adjust to their new home.

“During this time the home manager had needed to take a period of extended leave and had just returned on a part-time basis. She is now back full-time and has been driving improvements with the support of our regional manager and our resident experience team.”

The spokesperson said the inspectors reported that people felt safe at Southfield Court while residents and relatives commented that permanent staff were kind and caring, respected people’s privacy and dignity and promoted their independence.

Healthcare professionals gave the inspectors positive feedback about their involvement with the home and its staff while most residents and their relatives said they had been involved in care planning, although this had not been made evident in care records.

The inspectors acknowledged that internal audits had already identified most of the shortcomings found during the inspection.

The spokesperson said: “We have reviewed staff deployment to ensure there is an appropriate level of staffing and skills mix at all times. With the home manager back in post full-time there is an enhanced programme of training together with more rigorous supervision to ensure our procedures, systems and documentation to support care quality are used properly and effectively.

“We have been reviewing care plans to ensure they are up to date and incorporate input from residents and relatives. We have also developed an enhanced programme of engagement and activities for residents.”