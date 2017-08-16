The video will start in 8 Cancel

The ‘Tardis-style’ police box has returned to Almondbury.

West Yorkshire Police returned the iconic blue police box back to its home on Northgate on Tuesday.

It had been dismantled, removed and repaired in workshops after decaying over the years.

The original plan was to repair it in situ, but when the contractors got there they found it was in a worse state than they’d thought and they had to take it away.

The base was rotten and the floorboards inside were giving way.

West Yorkshire Police’s estates department called in contractors to restore the listed structure in Northgate to its former glory.

Clr Bernard McGuin said: “Police box back in Almondbury, Huddersfield’s last Tardis is there again.

“They have put in a concrete base because it was set in the ground and water had rotted the wood. It’s nicely painted with a lot of replacement wood and, to be honest, most of the bottom of it is new. The last one lasted 90 years. This one has to last. It’s our heritage.”

The police box, which resembles Doctor Who’s Tardis, became a listed building in 1987.

It was once linked directly to the local sub-divisional police station and officers on beat patrol could report their whereabouts from the box and use it to write up notes or take a break. The public also had access to the boxes to enable them to contact police quickly. Personal radios made the kiosks redundant as phone boxes in 1969.