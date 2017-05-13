Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

YOUNG people will be trying their hand at market trading.

Huddersfield Alternative Market is coming to New Street this Sunday, May 14.

It’s a Kirklees Markets initiative to get young people aged 13-29 to try out a trading experience.

Stallholders can sell anything from books, arts, crafts, fashion, food and games to jewellery, memorabilia, photography, records, toys and more.

Local performers can also get involved, with comedy, dance, drama and music and artists are invited to run workshops to involve the wider public.

Ian Barrow, of Kirklees Markets, said: “Stalls booked for this weekend are Little Badger cider, Pie Shed of Huddersfield Open market, Langos of Huddersfield Open Market, I love Cheesecake, The Cheese Shop Holmfirth, Farmhouse Kitchen, The Unusual Chutney Company, Khalil olives, Mr Magic’s donuts.

“We also have various traders from Queensgate Market and various traders doing craft.

“The market is held on the second Sunday of every month at the moment.” But he said it could be more regular if there is interest.

Further Huddersfield Alternative Market dates are June 11 and July 9.

Other future initiatives being planned involve independent traders in Huddersfield.

To find out how to get involved email alternative@kirklees.gov.uk.