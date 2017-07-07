Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 will close tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night (Saturday) as engineers move in to carry out overhead electric works.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 24, for Ainley Top , and 22 at Rishworth Moor.

The closures could affect journeys between West Yorkshire and Manchester, including late-night and early morning airport runs or for Rugby League fans travelling to Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings match tonight.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Northern Powergrid needs to carry out overhead electrical work, which means the motorway needs to be closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 24 on Friday and Saturday night.

“The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.”

If you are travelling between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester tonight or tomorrow night, you will need to come off either at Brighouse /Huddersfield or Rochdale/Oldham and find a way back onto the motorway.

Here are the alternative routes motorists can take.

1) A62 Manchester Road

Before the M62 this was the main route from Huddersfield to Manchester.

In those days there wasn’t nearly as much traffic but it’s still a viable alternative to a gridlocked M62 .

The route is pretty clear until you’re approaching Oldham but then it’s just five miles into Manchester or a couple of miles to the M60 which will take you to Manchester Airport.

2) A640 New Hey Road

This scenic route over Marsden Moor and into Saddleworth is clear most of the time.

Once you’re in Denshaw you can get to Manchester through Oldham on the A672 Oldham Road.

If the congestion is on the Yorkshire side of the Pennines you can rejoin the M62 at junction 22.

Go a few more miles on the A640 (then called Rochdale Road) and you can rejoin the M62 at junction 21 (Milnrow).

3) A635 Greenfield Road

If you live in the Holme Valley a drive across Saddleworth Moor is not only spectacular but it could also save you time.

When you reach Greenfield you can turn right onto the A669 Chew Valley Road will take you to Manchester via Oldham.

Or stay on the A635 and it will take you to Manchester and the M60 through Ashton-under-Lyne.