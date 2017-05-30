Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hit his partner and then threw a jug of water over her when a row erupted in their bedroom, a court heard.

Amar Shahzad admitted to the attack when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened at the couple’s former home in Manor Way, Batley, on April 29.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, explained that the 43-year-old had pleaded guilty on the basis that his partner Donna Morley had struck him first during an argument in the early hours of the morning.

She said: “He pushed her backwards onto the bed, slapped her to the face and threw a jug of water over her.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that the argument happened after the couple returned home following an evening out.

He described the incident as “isolated” and explained that he couple have since split up.

Mr Slawinski added: “The context was in self-defence to start with because he was punched in the face.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Shahzad, now of Autumn Avenue in Batley, to pay £85 fine.

He must also pay £85 costs and £30 court charge.

Judge Fanning did not make a restraining order as it was not requested by Miss Morley.