An amateur comedian from Lindley is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Alastair Forbes is performing at the world’s largest arts festival alongside his fellow students from Durham University’s Improvised Comedy Society.

The society practices ‘improv comedy’, which sees members bravely take the stage without a memorised script and instead let the audience suggest topics for jokes during a 50-minute set.

Alastair, a 21-year-old graduate, said: “It’s the ninth year the society has performed at the festival but I only joined the society this academic year.

“I’ve been in shows at university before but it’s my first time doing this – it’s a very different dynamic.

“It was quite daunting at first because we have so much to check like lights and sound. I’ve never done anything quite so professional before, it’s very well organised.”

The society performed six nights at Jury’s Inn and six nights at the Surgeon’s Hall museum. Both venues are in the city centre.

Alastair, who graduated from a history degree this summer and will begin a master’s degree in the same subject next month, added: “The audience varies, but we’ve had a couple of sold out shows. We’ve been averaging about 30 in the audience, which is good for amateurs.”