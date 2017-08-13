Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the tallest year yet for the amazing maize maze at Cawthorne.

The day out that is popular with Huddersfield families is back again this year and the crops are even harder to escape from.

And that’s a relief for owner Sarah Williams, who was worried her crop wouldn’t grow after a dry Spring.

She said: “This year has been a real rollercoaster year.

“In May when everything was so dry, I thought we weren’t going to be able to have a maze as the seeds didn’t germinate.

“All the showers went around Cawthorne and the seeds just sat there in the ground doing nothing. But thankfully, eventually we did get rain, followed by the tremendous heat in the middle of June.

“By the time we opened, as the schools broke up, the plants were over six feet tall and must be eight feet now.”

The maze maize, which re-opened on July 22 and closes again on October 1, has been happening for 17 years with Sarah and her family at Jowett House Farm creating a different design each year.