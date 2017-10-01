The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fighter jets landed at Leeds Bradford Airport at the weekend.

The three Canadian Air Force F18 hornets landed to refuel at 11.30am on Saturday.

They took off again at 1pm and headed for Iceland where they were due to land again before returning to Canada.

According to aircraft manufacturers Boeing, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic, all weather multirole fighter jet that is capable of landing and taking off from an aircraft carrier.

Boeing states: “Every Super Hornet has been delivered on cost and on schedule.”

And countries can upgrade their fighters with a number of ‘extras.’

These include conformal fuel tanks, an enclosed weapons pod, an enhanced engine and a reduced radar signature.

Boeing adds: “These capabilities, along with other advanced technologies, offer U.S. and international customers a menu of next-generation capabilities to outpace future threats affordably.”