An off-duty firefighter was left overcome with emotion after an amazing ending to a 13-hour overnight search for a confused grandad.

Mark Hemingway, 45, of Holmfirth, found 77-year-old Gordon Bentley wandering in the street 12 miles from home.

Mr Bentley, who has dementia, disappeared from a Gomersal care home at 9pm on Wednesday, sparking a massive search and an appeal on social media.

His desperate family posted his picture and description on Facebook and the community turned out to look for him.

West Yorkshire Police launched a search across large parts of the county and a Sea King helicopter was drafted in as temperatures dipped.

Mark, a retained firefighter at Holmfirth Fire Station, is watch commander at Stanningley near Leeds and knows the family through his daughter Amy.

He went out in a fire engine overnight to join the search – then went out on his own after he came off shift at 9am on Thursday.

He headed into Bradford – and an hour later was amazed to find Mr Bentley wandering down the main Leeds Road.

Mark, still wearing his uniform, recognised Mr Bentley from the plastic beaker he was carrying and shaving cuts on his face.

He approached him and said: “Hello Gordon. Are you lost?”

Mark then gained Mr Bentley’s trust – and phoned his grandson Lewis Richardson to say his granddad had been found safe and well.

Mark described what happened as “amazing” and added: “I was quite emotional. I have been in the fire service for 20 years and seen some horrible sights and some wonderful sights but this ranks among the best.

“It wasn’t about what I did, it was about the response of the public and complete strangers who sacrificed what they were doing on Wednesday night to join the search or share the post on social media.

“Taxi drivers were on the look out for him and the Sea King helicopter was only stood down at 10.10am after Gordon was found.”

Mark said Mr Bentley, who lives in Roberttown, Liversedge, had only just been taken to the care home for a respite stay.

He was found about 12 miles from home but there had been sightings of him in Killinghall Road, Bradford, which was seven or eight miles further away.

“The poor chap had been out in the elements for 13 hours and we’ll probably never know just how far he walked,” said Mark.

“I am a ‘dementia champion’ and I know that when people living with dementia get tired they just lie down and go to sleep. He could have been under trees or bushes.

“When I found him he was calm and composed, not shivering. It was just like he had been out for a stroll. I asked if he was lost and he said: ‘Yes, I am lost.’

“I was still in my uniform and that goes a long way to getting people to trust you. I’m just so glad I found him.

“I rang his grandson Lewis and his mum answered and she just broke down. I said I would bring him home but the police said to stay put and they would get a patrol there.

“An ambulance came to check him over and I just sidled off into the background. Afterwards I went from elation and relief to this out-pouring of emotion as I was driving away.

“Gordon is a real character – he tells everyone he played for Huddersfield Town – and I am just glad I was in the right place at the right time.”

A police spokesman said: “Missing Gordon Bentley was found safe and well in Bradford. A huge thanks to everyone who shared posts, tweets and rang in.”