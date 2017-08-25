Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A damaged her uncle’s mobile car with a key in a rage after he allegedly assaulted her.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the incident happened at the Cleckheaton home of Anthony Ellis, who has since died.

His neice Amber Ellis pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at the Huddersfield court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said the 24-year-old originally went to the house to confront him after allegations were made over her stepbrother possessing cannabis.

He told magistrates that she was abusive towards Mr Ellis and damaged his Volvo as she left.

The court heard that she caused a 12ins scratch to the paintwork using her car keys.

Faisalia Kauser, mitigating, explained that her client keyed the car in anger after being assaulted by her uncle.

She said: “She was pushed over and she was angry and upset.

“There was minor damage caused to the vehicle which has since been returned to the mobility team.

“She was looking to pursue a career in the legal profession so she’s being punished for something that happened in the heat of the moment.”

Magistrates gave Ellis, of Bath Road in Cleckheaton, a 12-month conditional discharge.

She still has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge