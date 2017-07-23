Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A COMMUTER has told of his horror after an elderly train passenger was left waiting over an hour for an ambulance after collapsing at Huddersfield Station.

Trains were hit by severe delays on Thursday morning after the lady collapsed on board a TransPennine Express service to Manchester Airport.

Thankfully, the woman did not ultimately require hospital treatment, although commuter Michael Blake said an ambulance still hadn’t arrived when he boarded the next service 70 minutes after station staff called 999.

Staff had evacuated the train after she collapsed at 10.10am and refused to move it in case the motion aggravated the woman’s symptoms, meaning other trains on the line were hit by severe delays.

Michael, from Slaithwaite, said paramedics still hadn’t arrived by the time passengers got onto another train at 11.20.

Michael, 67, said: “There was a huge commotion and about 12 staff members who were all really worried about this woman. She had lost consciousness on the train and was on the floor. When she regained consciousness she started having spasms.

“It’s good news she didn’t need to go to hospital, but why an ambulance took so long given the circumstances is beyond me, especially when Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is only 10 minutes away.”

A spokesperson at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “While we are not able to discuss the details of this particular incident, we can assure members of the public that we follow specific protocols to ensure an appropriate response is provided to all patients who need our assistance.

“We would encourage the patient to contact our Patient Relations team on 0345 122 0535 should they have any concerns about the response they received.”