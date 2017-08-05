Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield Town fan Mason Faulkner was devastated when doctors had to cut off his beloved Huddersfield Town shirt to treat the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash.

But 10-year-old Mason was all smiles when he joined younger brother Elliott, mum Claire Taylor and her friend Jonathan Evans for a VIP visit to the John Smith’s Stadium and Town’s PPG Canalise training complex – and was presented with replacement shirt by Town ambassador Andy Booth.

The trip was organised by members of Cleckheaton Fire Station’s White Watch and technical rescue unit who had attended the crash and wanted to do something special for Mason and his family.

Mason, eight-year-old Elliott, Claire and Jonathan were all badly injured in the collision with another vehicle, which happened last February in Manchester Road, Cowlersley.

The Linthwaite mum-of-two was initially knocked unconscious by the force of the collision with another vehicle. She and Jonathan had to be freed from the wrecked Corsa by firefighters. The two boys had managed to escape out of the back of the vehicle.

Claire, 38, broke her spine and neck while Mason and nine-year-old Elliott both had broken collar bones. Jonathan, 22, who was the driver, broke both legs, his spine and neck. All four are now almost fully recovered.

Mason, who will attend Colne Valley High School from September, was wearing his new Town shirt at the time of the crash and pleaded with fire crews to leave it intact.

However, once he got to hospital, staff had no option but to cut it away to treat his injuries. Said Claire: “He had only had the shirt a week. When they had to cut it off, he was absolutely devastated.”

During their morning with the Terriers, Mason and family were treated to breakfast at PPG Canalside and were given a look behind the scenes there and at the stadium. Mason also met players Harry Bunn and Martin Cranie – as well as getting a close-up view of two fire engines. The highlight of the day was holding the play-off trophy.

Claire said: “It was absolutely amazing. Andy Booth was brilliant and it was a fantastic day. Me and Mason have season tickets for this season. Mason can’t wait.”

Mason, whose favourite player is Michael Hefele, said: “I think Town will stay in the Premier League.”