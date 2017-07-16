Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkwood Hospice fundraiser Andy Wright has completed the mammoth challenge of running 30 miles in a single day to mark the hospice’s 30th Anniversary.

The run, which is part of 50-year-old Andy’s challenge to run 5,000 miles in five years for the hospice, took the scenic route around our countryside yesterday (Saturday) and made flying visits to 12 hospice shops.

Starting the journey in Huddersfield town centre and winding its way round a 2,833ft ascent, Andy stopped off in the Marsh, Lindley, Slaithwaite, Milnsbridge, Marsden, Meltham, Holmfirth , Honley, Kirkburton, Almondbury and Waterloo shops before reaching the final finish line at the hospice in Dalton.

Hospice staff, trustees and proud family and friends of Andy’s lined the streets of Dalton for his arrival.

Andy said: “The hardest stretch was from Holmfirth to Kirkburton but knowing that I had the support of friends along the way mentally really helped a lot and made it so much easier. The shops all did a fantastic job with their window displays and it was so nice to get a warm welcome everywhere we went. It was great to share the whole day with people and lovely to have so much support. I really do appreciate it.”

If you want to support Andy in his 5,000 Mile Challenge, please visit his page here .