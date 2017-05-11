Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 35-year-old man who attacked a Vodafone manager in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate Centre has been jailed.

Iftikhar Ali, of Edale Avenue, Newsome, was due to stand trial yesterday (Thurs) afternoon but at the last minute pleaded guilty.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant, who is currently serving a prison sentence, carried out the assault on Craig Prince on November 21.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Mr Ali is known to the staff there. He has had ongoing issues with his contract. At 4.20pm he was speaking to a female employee and became verbally aggressive with her.

“The store manager, Mr Prince, saw him swearing at the lady and moved to intervene. The defendant recklessly made contact with Mr Prince in his face, causing reddening to his chin and then left the store.

“In essence Mr Ali is detained for other matters. Most of his offending is the result of dishonesty rather than violence.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “He attended Vodafone in November last year because he wanted to get his previous list of contacts from his phone. Before it had been done for him without any trouble.

“He accepts that he became agitated. When the employee laid his hand on him he recklessly lashed out with his hand catching him on the cheek or chin. The red mark only lasted one hour.”

He said his last conviction for common assault was in January 1996.

Chairman of the bench Margaret Atkinson said: “Mr Ali, because of your current incarceration we are very limited in what we can do with you.

“It was a nasty assault. It was unprovoked.”

Ali was sentenced to six weeks in prison along with a £115 surcharge payable on his release.