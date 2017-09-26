Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An angry man who had to be controlled with pepper spray after biting a police officer has admitted breaching his community order.

Thomas Bolan was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and six months of drug rehabilitation over the attack in November last year.

Police attended at a Birstall address after Bolan’s partner complained that he was making threats towards her.

He was found acting aggressively and swearing at the top of the stairs.

The 50-year-old had to be sprayed with PAVA incapacitant spray as he resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers.

Despite his court order he failed to show up for his initial office-based appointment on April 12.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he missed court and that had been outstanding since June 13, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Andy Day, mitigating, explained that Bolan had been without a stable address and was forced to leave the area for some time to look for work, although that search had proved unsuccessful.

He added: “Since the order was made he has struggled with money but he understands that he should have prioritised his compliance with the order more than he has done.”

Bolan, of Withens Road in Batley, was sentenced to a new community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.