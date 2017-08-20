Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food fans flocked to Brighouse for summer festival fun.

Thousands descended on the town to get a taste of the street markets featuring dozens of Yorkshire’s finest artisan producers.

Revellers enjoyed sunshine and endured showers with the canal area also a focal point for activities including free canal boat rides, miniature steam train rides and vintage vehicles on display.

The food and craft market featured more than 50 stalls of locally produced food and crafts, including wine from Luddenden Valley Wines, uniquely designed laser cut gifts from West Yorkshire-based All Mapped Out and wire and metalwork jewellery from Elland’s Ladear Jewellery.

Local food firms present included Brighouse’s community bakery Love Bread, curry house The Dosa from Hebden Bridge, venison burgers from Greetland’s Astag Venison and delicious cakes from Morley-based Sweet Sensations.

A musical backdrop for the weekend was provided by the Bard of Brighouse Roger Davies , the Rainey Street Band, ‘Blood, Sweat and Beers’ and Steve Chapman Smith.

Anne Colley, Chair of the Brighouse Business Initiative – which organises the festival – said: “The Summer Festival with its focus on food, music and the canal is one of the highlights of our calendar of events.

“With dozens of food and craft stalls taking over the town centre, boat trips along Brighouse’s beautiful canalside and music for all the family from early until late, there was plenty for everyone to enjoy.”