Muslim pupils are at risk of being stigmatised by the government’s Prevent campaign, which is part of the Home Office’s counter-terrorism strategy.

That’s one of the findings of research conducted by three universities, including the University of Huddersfield, which drew on interviews with education professionals across West Yorkshire and London.

And whilst school and college staff are largely confident about implementing the Prevent initiative, some are concerned that Muslim students may feel singled out.

They believe it may damage a willingness to share genuine concerns about extremism.

A minority even argued that Prevent might be counter-productive in stopping those who are vulnerable from being drawn into terrorism, owing to the perceived scrutiny of Muslim students stoking feelings of being marginalised by state and society.

Additionally, there was “discomfort” and “uncertainty” among some education professionals over what some viewed as an ill-conceived focus on “British” values.

Researcher Professor Paul Thomas from the University of Huddersfield’s School of Education and Professional Development, said: “We heard about fears that this element is both hampering effective curriculum work around shared values and democratic citizenship, and creating uncertainty about the focus of the Prevent duty.

“It is likely to be some years before we are able to truly assess the impact of it.”

The government’s Prevent strategy aims to identify people at risk of joining extremist groups and safeguard them from being drawn into terrorism.

It aims to build relations between the police, council, faith leaders, teachers, doctors and others to refer any suspicions about people to a local Prevent worker.