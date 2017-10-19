Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV after a man was racially abused and threatened in Leeds train station.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was on the station concourse when he was approached by another man who racially abused and threatened him with violence.

The offender then made off from the scene. Police say his aggressive behaviour left the man feeling threatened and frightened.

British Transport Police have now released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident which happened on Saturday, September 16 at around 9.40pm.

The man may have travelled from anywhere in West Yorkshire or further afield.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Absolutely everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without being targeted because of their race, religion, disability or any other perceived difference.”

Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 667 of 16/09/2017.