Police have issued an appeal for a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries.

Detectives investigating the burglaries in Dewsbury and Bradford want to speak to 30-year-old Zain Jamil Khan who has links with the Birkby area.

Khan, from Bradford, is described as an Asian male, of medium build, 5 ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair, and the last time he was seen he had a short beard.

Det Insp Mark Catney from Kirklees Police, said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Zain Khan recently.

“I would also ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police on 101.”

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

