Detectives want to trace callous sneak thieves who tried to con a trusting man in his 90s.

The victim was approached by the two men at his home on New Hey Road, Salendine Nook , on Tuesday afternoon.

The men said they were doing work in a field next to the house.

One asked the victim to come and have a look while the other sneaked into the house and went upstairs.

His search was interrupted when the victim came back and both men fled on foot towards Huddersfield town centre.

Nothing is believed to have been taken.

Both suspects are described as white with local accents. One was of stocky build in his 50s and walked with a slight limp.

He wore black cargo trousers and a black jacket.

The other was of slim build, in his 30s and was wearing grey trousers and a jacket.

Det Con Craig Foulkes, of Huddersfield CID, said: “Although nothing was taken, it was still an unsettling incident for the victim.

“I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with police and would appeal for anyone who saw two men matching the descriptions in the area at around the time of the incident to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170231867.