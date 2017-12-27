Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been killed in a crash near a well known visitor spot.

The tragedy happened on Wakefield Road in Ackworth, close to Nostell Priory, when a blue Peugeot 206 and grey Ford Kuga were in collision at around 11.23am on Saturday, December 23.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 26-year-old man, died at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is being carried out by officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Det Con Deborah Farley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This incident has taken place on one of the main routes into Wakefield and I would appeal to anyone who has been in the area and seen either vehicle prior to the incident or witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information.”

Road closures were in place to allow for officers to continue their enquiries in to what took place.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed what took place is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log 846 of December 23.