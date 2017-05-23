The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ariana Grande has put her European tour on hold saying she is “broken” after a terror attack at her concert in Manchester left 22 people dead.

A suspected suicide bomber struck at Manchester Arena just moments after the end of her concert last night.

The 23-year-old American singer said on Twitter she was “broken.”

She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Grande is said to be physically “okay” but TMZ has reported the singer could scrap the rest of her World Tour.

The website said: “She will not perform Thursday in London and has decided for now to put the entire European tour on hold.”

Grande was performing in Manchester during the European leg of a concert tour to support her latest album Dangerous Woman.

She was scheduled to perform at London’s 02 arena on Thursday and then in Belgium, Poland and Germany.

British comedian James Corden, presenter of the Late, Late Show in the USA, spoke movingly about the tragedy as he filmed in the States.

He described Manchester as a “place full of comedy and character” and added: “While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England, that there had been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news. Attacks like this can happen but especially when there will be so many children at this concert.”