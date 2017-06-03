Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A COUPLE were subjected to a terrifying robbery when a gang wielding weapons burst into their home.

The victims were in their living room when the intruders struck in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are now appealing for information over the movements of a car linked to the raid at an address in Paddock.

The attack happened at a home in Hill Top Road at around 3.30am.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victims were at home in their living room when four males have entered.

“They forced their way into the property armed with weapons, threatened the two people in the house and stole various items of property.”

The occupants, a woman aged 25 and a 38-year-old male, were described as badly shaken by the attack and received treatment from specialist officers.

A television and other items of property were taken from the house.

Det Insp Robinson added that three men connected to the robbery were then arrested from a Vauxhall Corsa they were travelling in along Wren Street at 3.50am.

They remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

One of the suspects is still at large, Det Insp Robinson said, and he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “The couple were shaken up.

“Three men have been arrested for this matter from the Vauxhall Corsa, a vehicle we’ve now recovered.

“Following their arrest we’ve done a lot of enquiries at the scene where it happened.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who knows about the movements of the Vauxhall in that 20 minute period between 3.30am and 3.50am.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Peter Usher at Kirklees CID via 101.