A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun after armed officers swooped on a property in Heckmondwike this evening.

Armed police units arrested a man in his 30s from an address on Hill Top Estate, a road which runs off High Street, at around 5.45pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the officers attended the address in connection with inquiries into a firearms offence.

The arrested man, who is currently in police custody, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.