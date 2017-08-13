Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police were called to a house in Wyke, near Bradford, following reports of a machete attack in Brighouse on Sunday.

Officers were called to St John Street, off Gooder Lane, in Brighouse at about 2pm following an alleged machete attack in which one person was wounded.

Insp Carlton Young, duty officer for West Yorkshire Police , said that enquiries led police to an address in Angus Avenue, Wyke. Officers carried out a search of the premises and later were understood to be still looking for the alleged attacker.

Residents reported a heavy police presence in Angus Avenue, which is off Whitehall Road, with several marked and unmarked police cars in attendance.

On Facebook group Brighouse Banter people claimed there had been a machete and nail gun involved and a “mass street brawl” which resulted in cars being smashed up.

The force helicopter was called out as police descended on St John Street.

There were unconfirmed reports a man had suffered serious hand injuries.