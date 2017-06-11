Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven people have been arrested after armed police were called to a street fight involving machetes.

One man received hospital treatment for stab wounds while six other people were arrested at the scene last night (Saturday).

The man has since been released from hospital and is currently in custody too.

Armed police attended the scene after emergency services were called to Well Grove, a cul-de-sac off Belle Vue Crescent in Sheepridge , at 11.40pm.

Insp Carlton Young, force duty officer for West Yorkshire Police , said: “We got reports at 11.40pm last night of a disturbance with males fighting, possibly with machetes.

“Armed officers attended due to the weapons.

“They located one male with stab wounds who was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. He was released and is in custody, which suggests his injuries are not serious.

“Six more people were arrested at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”