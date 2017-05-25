The video will start in 8 Cancel

Additional armed police are coming to West Yorkshire to support our own officers.

West Yorkshire Police requested military support yesterday and as a result, armed police from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) are being deployed across the county.

The move follows Monday's terror attack at Manchester Arena, when Salman Abedi let off a bomb in the foyer after an Ariana Grande concert.

The request for military support was made in line with procedure after the UK's terror threat level was raised to critical.

Asst Chief Cons Angela Williams said: "CNC officers will be deployed alongside West Yorkshire Police’s own armed officers, at iconic and key sites across West Yorkshire.

"These officers’ dress is almost identical to that of our own officers, so visually, the public will see little difference.

“The additional presence helps provide greater resilience in keeping our communities safe.

"I would again remind the public that, while the CRITICAL status means an attack in the UK is expected imminently and that it could happen anywhere in the UK, at this time, there is no specific information about West Yorkshire.

"I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to provide appropriate levels of police, which includes high visibility police patrols across West Yorkshire.

"We continue to offer policing support to our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and wish to share our condolences and thoughts with the victims and their families affected by the tragic events of Monday evening.

“I would again ask that people remain vigilant, alert but not alarmed and if they see anything suspicious to contact the Confidential Anti-Terrorist hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency, always dial 999”.