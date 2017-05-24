Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police are guarding key sites in Huddersfield town centre as the terror threat level is lifted to its highest rating.

Officers with assault rifles were stationed outside Kingsgate shopping centre today following the Manchester terror attack on Monday evening.

Armed police have also been patrolling Huddersfield Railway Station .

The unusual sight of police carrying firearms comes as about 1,000 military personnel are deployed around the country.

Soldiers have been stationed at key sites such as Parliament, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

West Yorkshire Police said it had been given access to army assistance if required.

Assistant Chief Constable, Angela Williams, said: “As people will be aware, the UK terror threat level has been raised to ‘critical’.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“While this means an attack in the UK is expected imminently and could happen anywhere in the UK, at this time, there is no specific information about West Yorkshire.

“I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to provide an appropriate police presence, which includes high visibility police patrols across West Yorkshire.

“This includes more firearms officers at key locations to provide community reassurance and we continue to work with our partners and other emergency services in these difficult times.

“As we said earlier today, the raising of the threat also means that we can, if required, call on military assistance to help us keep the communities of West Yorkshire safe.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I can confirm that, like a number of other forces, we have submitted a request for military support, but people should not expect to see soldiers patrolling their communities at this time.

“I understand people’s continuing concerns, but we are doing everything we can.

“I would urge the public to remain alert, but not alarmed and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.

“There are a number of large-scale public events taking place across West Yorkshire in the coming days and later today England host South Africa in a one-day cricket match at Headingley.

“There will be a significant policing presence at the ground and at other key sites including Leeds Bradford International Airport.

“Moving forward we continue to offer policing support to our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and wish to share our condolences and thoughts with the victims and their families affected by the tragic events of Monday evening.”