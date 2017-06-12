The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police swooped on a car in Moldgreen last night (Sunday).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the police target the car on the main Wakefield Road near the junction with Birkhouse Lane at around 10pm.

One woman said two men were arrested, although West Yorkshire Police have yet to confirm any details. The car, a black Jaguar, was later seized.

The woman said: “Police cars and unmarked vehicles pulled over a black Jaguar with two men inside.”

Another man posted on Twitter to say he was “stuck in Moldgreen behind several police cars with large guns”, warning motorists to “stay away from the area if possible.”

The Twitter user also posted a video of the operation, which shows cars brought to a halt by the traffic lights at the busy junction.

Several police cars and an ambulance can be seen on the video.

West Yorkshire Police has yet to comment.

The incident comes days after armed police were called to a group of men armed with machetes fighting in Sheepridge .

Last month officers also carried out a series of armed raids across Huddersfield arresting 18 people.

And armed officers were deployed at the start of June to carry out terrorism raids in Crosland Moor .