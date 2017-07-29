Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were today carrying out searches at a house in Waterloo in connection with an ongoing gun crime investigation across Huddersfield.

Armed officers were understood to have been sent to the house in Cross Green Road and police remained at the scene all day.

Residents woke this morning to see a large police presence on the street.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no arrests had been made but enquiries were ongoing.

The spokesman said: “Police are conducting enquiries in Cross Green Road in connection with the investigation into the recent series of firearms incidents.”

Police are investigating gun attacks in Rawthorpe, Dalton and Fixby.

In the most terrifying a taxi driver was hurt after a gun was fired at his car as he pulled up in Harpe Inge, Dalton.

The police spokesman declined to go into further details but earlier Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of the Firearms Prevent Team, which is leading the wider investigation, said: “Extensive, active enquiries remain ongoing and we continue to appeal for witnesses.”