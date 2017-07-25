The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed robbers struck at a Huddersfield convenience store earlier this morning (Tuesday).

Thousands of pounds were stolen as the knife-wielding robbers raided the Moldgreen store’s safe at 6.15am.

A police cordon was set up outside the One Stop shop on Broad Lane, and a force spokesman later confirmed there had been a robbery.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two suspects entered the premises from the rear of the property and stole several thousand pounds from a safe before fleeing the scene.

“The suspects are believed to have been carrying a knife; they are described as Asian males, around 6ft tall, one stocky of build and one of slim build, wearing tracksuit bottoms and hoodies.

“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170340274 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.