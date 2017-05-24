Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans may see armed soldiers on the streets when they attend Monday’s play-off final at Wembley as security is stepped up in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed that soldiers are being deployed to replace armed police at key locations in the capital.

It has been reported that soldiers will also be used to guard top tourist attractions, airports, railway stations and sporting venues.

There are rumours that soldiers will be stationed at Wembley but the Home Office has only confirmed that Army personnel will guard sites including Buckingham Palace, embassies, Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster.

Up to 3,800 soldiers are being deployed as part of Operation Temperer.

The Metropolitan Police said it had increased police numbers and operations across London with immediate effect.

The force said the public can expect to see more armed officers working alongside regular officers, both on foot and in vehicles.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Locations of their deployments, types of tactics and numbers on duty will continually change to be the most effective and avoid predictability.”

The spokesman confirmed that the military would be working under the command of the Metropolitan Police Service “to provide static armed guarding at key locations.”

He said that operations for upcoming events are “under review.”

The Football Association said it had increased security at Wembley for the play-off final.

Fans are being urged to arrive at Wembley Stadium as early as possible for security checks and to avoid any delays in entering the stadium.

Meanwhile, all fans are being reminded that it is an offence to enter Wembley – in fact any stadium – whilst drunk. Anyone doing so can be arrested.

The Wembley Stadium website also includes a long list of items which may not be taken into the stadium.

Small bags or rucksacks ARE allowed in, but they may be searched on entry.

Fans are allowed to take flags in without special permission if the flag is smaller than 250cm in size at the widest of longest point. The flag pole has to be made of wood or plastic and must be no longer than one metre in length and one centimetre in diameter,

Prohibited items include knives, fireworks, smoke canisters, aerosols, air-horns, noisemakers, flares, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels, cans and poles.

Smoking and using e-cigarettes in the ground are also forbidden.