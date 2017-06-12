The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police made a dramatic swoop on a Jaguar car in Moldgreen as part of a major firearms investigation spanning the Midlands and West Yorkshire.

Footage captured the moment officers armed with guns surrounded the black car at traffic lights on Wakefield Road at 9pm on Sunday.

Student Megan Cain, 21, caught the incident on her dashcam.

She said: "I'd been driving behind the Jaguar for a while and noticed the BMW 4x4 in my rear view.

"As we stopped the BMW came past with a man pointing a gun out of the window. He signalled for us to get down and I thought 'Oh s**t."

Megan, who is studying pharmacy at Huddersfield University, was dropping her friend Siobhan Winstanley off when three unmarked police vehicles pulled up to the traffic lights by Aden Court Care Home in front of her, before blocking a car as armed officers got out and surrounded it.

She added: "They smashed the windows and got one of them out of the car.

"They told us to duck - but I couldn't as I wanted to see what was going on.

"I broke down a bit after the adrenalin had passed.

"One officer told us to sit tight as it all happened and then another apologised afterwards."

The footage shows dozens of officers swarm around the car with it blocked in by the vehicles.

A number of other police vehicles can be seen behind in other footage.

Police have now confirmed it was a National Crime Agency operation tackling firearms offences and they have made three arrests as well as carrying out searches at homes in Huddersfield, Bradford and Coventry.

An NCA spokeswoman said: “On Sunday 11 June, officers from the National Crime Agency in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police and West Midlands Police arrested three men on suspicion of firearms offences.

“A 39-year old man was arrested in Hinckley Road in Coventry just before 8pm and two men aged 35 and 33 were arrested on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen."

She added: “Addresses in Huddersfield, Bradford and Coventry are currently being searched.

“All men remain in custody while enquiries are ongoing.”