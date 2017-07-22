Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An angry man arrested over an alleged attack on a pub bouncer accused a police officer of being a member of Al Qaeda.

Craig Roberts made the abusive comment as he was being taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

He was arrested in the town centre on May 24 after the incident where he allegedly punched a doorman.

The 32-year-old faces trial over the denied incident put did plead guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that while on his way to the police station, Roberts became increasingly agitated and abusive towards police.

He referred to the man he allegedly assaulted as a “black b*****d” and called one officer a member of Al Qaeda.

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, told him: “You do not refer to people in such derogatory terms.

“It’s never acceptable and you need to learn from this.”

Roberts, of Sheepridge Road in Sheepridge, was ordered to pay £500 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.