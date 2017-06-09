Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who bought Russian epilepsy medication illegally claimed that he needed the drug to treat his depression.

Andrew Smith, of Blackthorn Way in Scissett, purchased class C drug phenazepam on the black market.

He was caught with hundreds of tablets at Huddersfield Police Station following his arrest on two occasions, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of the drug, a form of extremely strong sedative also used to treat conditions like insomnia and alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

On December 20 he was caught at the Castlegate station with 300 tablets hidden on him, the court heard.

Following his arrest again on February 4 police found a further seven tablets on him.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “He said that they were for his own personal use, that he was suffering from depression and got the tablets on the black market because they were the only thing that helped him.”

Magistrates heard that Smith had a previous conviction for drug-driving.

His solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that he had been working in a well-paid profession as an estimator before losing his job as a result of his illness.

Mr Sampson added: “That’s why the offences were committed because he was suffering from depression.

“He’s now working as a mail sorter in the Post Office, it’s a drastic reduction in wages but he says he feels a lot better in himself.”

Magistrates fined Smith £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.