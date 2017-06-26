Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man was witnessed making a racist comment while on the phone to his solicitor.

Disgruntled Thomas Kennedy was in custody at Huddersfield Police Station when he was overheard calling the officer responsible for arresting him “black b*****d”, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug related offending and taken to the Castlegate station on December 22 last year.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was at the charge desk using the phone and in conversation with his legal representative.

“He seemed very agitated and shouted down the phone ‘that black b*****d’.

“This was heard by the custody sergeant who believed this to be about the officer who had arrested him earlier that day.”

Because of his outburst Kennedy was warned that the call would be terminated if this behaviour continued.

He continued to scream at his solicitor before ending the conversation and returning to his cell.

In the meantime his home in Tweedale Gardens, Dewsbury, was searched.

Police found the remnants of cannabis inside a red Nike shoebox stashed in a kitchen cupboard, magistrates heard.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to charges of racially-aggravated disorderly behaviour and possession of a controlled class B drug.

The Huddersfield court was told that he had planned to make a cake out of the “dusting” of cannabis left inside the shoebox.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell added: “His outburst wasn’t targeted at anybody as he was just letting off steam.

“In his circle of friends this is how they speak to each other – I’m sure we’ve all heard people from ethnic minorities address each other in this way.”

Kennedy was sentenced to a community order with three months of drug treatment as well as 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will have to pay £85 costs and the cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.