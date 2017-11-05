Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus company has decked out 12 of its vehicles with artwork featuring giant poppies to mark Remembrance Day.

Arriva North East and Yorkshire is supporting the Poppy Appeal with the specially-designed “Poppy Buses” which will run on a number of routes, including ones between Huddersfield and Leeds.

The buses, featuring giant poppies and dedicated artwork supporting The Royal British Legion on the outside and inside of the bus, will be on the road until Monday, November 13.

The firm will also lend its support to the appeal by transporting service men and women to remembrance events across the region.

Nigel Featham, the firm’s regional managing director, said: “We hope the Poppy Buses will once again be popular with our customers and prove to be a fitting tribute to the armed force community and we would like to encourage our customers to help support this cause.”