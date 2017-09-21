Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arriva is looking for bus drivers.

Depots in Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Wakefield and Castleford are recruiting for new drivers.

The job advertisement says: “The main purpose of this role is the safe transportation of passengers. You will be required to operate the company’s services in a safe, professional and customer orientated manner whilst observing Road Traffic Laws and VOSA guidelines.

“A primary focus of this role is customer service delivery. You will be expected to treat all people with courtesy and respect, display a positive and competent approach to delivering a reliable and quality service to our customers, provide timetable and general information, and promote fares to customers.”

Applicants must be at least 18, pass a passenger-carrying vehicles medical, have no more than six points on their licence and have no drink driving convictions in the last decade.

Prospective bus drivers must be flexible and willing to cover shifts at short notice as and when required.

They must also have the ability to work on their own initiative and to a high standard.

Full training will be given.

Anyone interested can apply online at www.arrivabus.co.uk/yorkshire/jobs .

Alternatively, applicants can call 01924 231300 or write to Michelle Garside, Arriva Yorkshire Ltd, 24 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF1 5JX.

Applications must be submitted by Friday September 29.