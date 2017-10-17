Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists endangered residents’ lives when they set a caravan alight outside a home.

Fire services were called to busy Wakefield Road in Dalton in the early hours of Monday morning after the caravan was deliberately set ablaze.

Flames from the fire spread to the house, causing smoke damage to the walls and windows, while the caravan was utterly destroyed.

A crew member from Huddersfield Fire Station, who were called to the scene at 12.45am, said the fire “was quite spectacular” on arrival and posed a risk to surrounding buildings.

Residents were evacuated as they tackled the flames, and police were called to temporarily shut off the road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the fire as suspected arson.

The spokesperson said: “A caravan, which was parked on a driveway was set alight causing significant damage and the fire also caused damage to the windows of the nearby property.

“Fire service and police attended. The fire is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170479601.