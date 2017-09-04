The video will start in 8 Cancel

New homes will be built at the site of an abandoned pub that has become a magnet for arsonists, vandals and travellers.

Developers have been given the go-ahead to demolish the Spotted Cow at Salendine Nook and build 26 homes in its place.

The pub has been empty for almost five years during which it has suffered damage from a fire that was deliberately started in the roof area.

Last year it was left in a state by travellers, who scattered a large amount of rubbish after staying at the pub for three weeks in July.

A plan to redevelop the site first emerged in 2014 but was withdrawn amid design issues.

It was re-submitted late last year but has taken almost nine months to be approved.

The plan was given unanimous support by Kirklees Council’s Huddersfield planning sub-committee.

But one member, Clr Andrew Marchington, raised concern about the lack of school places in the area.

Clr Marchington asked if there were any worries about the cumulative impact of the hundreds of new homes built or planned in the Lindley Moor area.

He asked: “What are the plans given that all three primary schools are full?”

Clr Mohan Sokhal commented: “I feel sorry to lose another well known public house in this area but in the last few years it has become an eyesore.”

A 22-home plan on an adjacent site to the left of the pub was turned down by Kirklees Council but then allowed at appeal.