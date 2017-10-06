Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who set fire to his former partner’s new home has appeared in court again.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused due to the blaze in Dalton on September 30.

Gary Draper has pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told at a previous hearing that the 36-year-old’s ex was due to move into the property in Kirkstone Avenue.

They heard that the damage caused to the property was substantial and the figure could be as high as £8,000.

Draper, of Rawthorpe Lane in Rawthorpe , faces trial over a denied matter of assault, also relating to his ex.

This will take place on November 13 at the Huddersfield court and Draper will be sentenced for the arson offence following the outcome of this.

The 36-year-old appeared in court over a prison video link.

His solicitor did not make a bail application and magistrates remanded him into custody.