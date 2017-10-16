Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists broke into a house and set several fires inside.

Police are investigating the attack at a home in Crosland Moor in the early hours of Monday morning.

Neighbours called in the fire after seeing smoke coming from the window of the property on Walpole Road and feared there were residents sleeping inside.

Luckily, the home is currently between tenants and nobody was living there.

A crew member from Huddersfield Fire Station said: “We sent four people in wearing breathing apparatus to tackle it. There were several small fires inside the building which seemed to have been started deliberately.

“Someone has obviously broken in and set fire to different areas, We were at the scene for one and a half to two hours.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a suspected arson following a fire at a property in Crosland Moor.

“Officers were called at around 2.06am this morning (Monday) to reports of a fire from inside an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield.

"Emergency services attended and discovered a couple of small fires inside the unoccupied property. The fires were extinguished and no one was injured.

“The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries remain ongoing.”