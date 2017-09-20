The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a van was targeted by arsonists in the early hours of this morning (Wed).

Andrew Watson, 44, of Dalton Green Lane, Dalton , says he parked the Mercedes Sprinter van he hires for work in nearby Mayfield Drive as normal and went to bed before hearing an “almighty bang” around 1am.

Mr Watson, who works on the railways and in oil refineries, said: “The fire brigade came out and put the blaze out. I think whoever did this is senseless, morons. There’s no reason for doing it, whatsoever.”

Firefighters at Huddersfield Fire Station said they were called out at 1.17am to reports of a van on fire.

A crew member said the van had been “deliberately set alight” although nobody was in it at the time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the blaze was caused by malicious ignition and “an offence of arson has been recorded.”