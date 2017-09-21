Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists set fire to a garage near to homes.

Firefighters were called to a garage in Batley where a pile of tyres were set alight last night (Wednesday).

Around 12 to 15 tryes were found blazing behind the Top Spec Autocare garage on Bradford Road which is next to a row of terraced homes.

Firefighters from Dewsbury Fire Station said the flames had spread to a car and surrounding trees, but luckily didn’t get as far as any buildings.

A crew member who helped battle the small blaze said: “It looked pretty serious when we arrived at around 9pm”.

No-one was on the premises at the time and the garage owners were quickly informed of the fire.

The fire is believed to be suspicious and has been reported to West Yorkshire Police . Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with information should contact police via 101 quoting log number 2033 of September 20.