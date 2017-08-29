Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists have struck at yet another children’s play area in Lindley.

It is the second fire at a play area in the town in two days.

On Monday (August 28) firefighters from Rastrick were called to an area on Blackthorn Drive at around 10.30pm after unknown people had set fire to a bin in a children’s play area.

The crew commander from Rastrick Fire Station said the content of a metal bin inside the play area was set on fire.

The fire was contained to the bin and no damage was caused to the play equipment.

They also received reports that people may have been letting fireworks off, but they didn’t witness that.

Late on Sunday night firefighters were called to a play area off Fern Lea Road when arsonists set fire to a bin which caused fire damage to the floor of the play area.

At the Fern Lea fire, some people had pulled a wheeled bin up to the children’s play area and set it alight before making off.

It caused extensive damage to a spongy style of flooring near some climbing frames, causing extensive damage. It happened in the play area within the wider playing fields in Lindley. There was also glass and rubbish strewn around the area.